Finn Balor Details Working On His Promo Game In WWE

Throughout Finn Balor's time in WWE, he has typically focused on his in-ring work rather than promos. However, his run as The Judgment Day leader has provided more opportunities to talk, and he admitted to "Cheap Heat" that it is all down to a matter of reps after barely doing any promos in England or Japan.

"My promo skills only started to develop when I came to WWE and it's a steep curve here in WWE because you've got like guys that are at the top of their game," Balor said. "So when you're compared to guys like Randy Orton or John Cena, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and you're kind of in that same cast of people, of course, your skills are going to look subpar."

Balor has since stepped up his work on the microphone, which he has put down to the fact he now feels a lot more comfortable, having found his own voice after working on this element of his game for several years.



"Especially since working heel, I feel like it's closer to my true personality of who I am, so I just speak as I would speak," he said. "I don't really have to sugarcoat things or kiss anyone's ass too much."

One wrestler who has had no problem getting comfortable on the microphone is Grayson Waller. The Australian wrestler is a strong talker, which is why he has been given big promo segments with top stars such as Edge and Cody Rhodes. Furthermore, his work has left Balor impressed.

"He's absolutely at the top of his game on the mic," Balor said. "I haven't seen much of his work in the ring, which I'm sure is pretty solid. But the way this guy talks he's going to have a long, long career."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Cheap Heat" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.