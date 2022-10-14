Finn Balor Recalls How Much Notice He Got From WWE About Heel Turn

Finn Balor turning heel and attacking Edge a few months ago, revealing himself as the true leader of The Judgment Day, was an angle that caught the eye of many fans. The issue some had with the turn revolved around the quickness of Edge's departure from the group, as it was just two months after he debuted the faction with Damian Priest following their partnership at WrestleMania 38.

Before Balor's turn, Edge's Judgment Day faced off against Balor, Liv Morgan, and AJ Styles at WWE Hell in a Cell. The following day, Balor viciously attacked Edge, took over the group, and embarked on a months-long journey with Edge as his foil.

Speaking abouthis quick heel turn on the "SHAK Wrestling" YouTube Channel, the former Universal Champion revealed exactly when he found out about it.

"The day before, and that was advance notice at that time," Balor said. "That was like being really smartened up and I was clued in and in the know, 'don't tell anyone this is happening tomorrow.' In the WWE you always have to be ready to adapt, a lot of things change in very short notice.

"Even when I was told that news about what was going to happen tomorrow, I wasn't fully convinced. You just take it and go okay, if that happens that'll be interesting, but we'll see tomorrow if that happens. I feel like now things have been a little bit more stable the last couple weeks and months; perhaps the storyline arcs are evolving as predicted."

With Balor coming out on top in an "I Quit" match over Edge at Extreme Rules last Saturday, it's been reported that the company has "significant plans" in place for Balor, who is being viewed as a "strong favorite of the new leadership group" that's headed by Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

