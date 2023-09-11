AEW Reportedly Signs Mogul Embassy Affiliates Manager Prince Nana To Multi-Year Deal

The Mogul Embassy ranks amongst AEW's most prominent factions, comprised of Swerve Strickland and Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Champions Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony. But the glue of the group is their eccentric manager, Prince Nana, and fortunately for AEW fans, he looks set to remain for a while.

According to Fightful Select, sources have confirmed that Nana has recently signed a multi-year contract with AEW. It's said that his work has received high praise within the company. He has long been tied to Ring of Honor, joining in 2002 and creating The Embassy faction in 2004. He would spend time on and off with the company until its 2022 acquisition by Tony Khan. That year, at Death Before Dishonor, it was announced that Nana had acquired Tully Blanchard's faction, as the legend as won his way out of the company. Nana managed Jonathan Gresham in his last ROH match that night, losing his world title to Claudio Castagnoli, and would later oversee Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony winning the ROH Six-Man titles from Dalton Castle and The Boys.

The Embassy has since merged with Swerve's Mogul Affiliates, becoming the Mogul Embassy, and Nana has since served as his manager, as well. The self-proclaimed Ashanti Prince flanked Strickland as he drew battle lines with "Hangman" Adam Page this past week on "AEW Dynamite."