Prince Nana Discusses Ghanian Heritage, Possible Relation To WWE's Kofi Kingston

When it comes to famous pro wrestlers or pro wrestling personalities to hail from Ghana, two men come to mind. The first is former WWE Champion and New Day star Kofi Kingston. The second is co-leader of the now merged Mogul Embassy, and current AEW/ROH manager Prince Nana, who while born in Brooklyn, New York is of Ghanaian descent, and spent years of his childhood in the country.

Nana explored some of his history with Ghana, and the Ashanti region specifically, during an appearance on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette." He also addressed questions people have regarding his relationship with Kingston.

"A lot of people always ask me 'Oh, are you related to Kofi Kingston?'" Nana said. "That's the first question they ask me. Usually, I tell them no, but in all actuality, Kofi, his family is from the same region that we're from. And once I sit down with him face to face, we're great friends on Twitter, but once we sit down finally, we have a lot of stuff, we'll be talking and digging, talking about family history, I'm pretty sure we're going to realize how close we are as relatives than they think."

While Nana is currently content to be a part of pro wrestling, he also admitted that he's hoping a day will come when he can achieve his true destiny; being chief to the Ashanti. Of course, there's a whole process involved before that can be completed.

"I'm waiting for that day, for them to come with their goat, cut it at my feet, and I'll now be the new chief of the Ashanti," Nana said. "That's how it works."

