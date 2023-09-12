WWE NXT Preview 9/12: Becky Lynch Challenges For NXT Women's Championship, More

Tonight's episode of "WWE NXT" will see Becky Lynch challenge Tiffany Stratton for the "NXT" Women's Championship. Stratton and Lynch's feud started a few weeks ago when the titleholder called "The Man" a former "NXT" Women's Champion during an in-ring promo.

Lynch, who never won the "NXT" Women's Championship during her run on WWE's third brand, received an apology from Stratton backstage at WWE Payback 2023. However, after Stratton successfully retained her belt against Kiana James last Tuesday night, Lynch appeared on the titantron and said she would be looking to win the "NXT" Women's Championship for the first time in the main event of this evening's broadcast.

In addition to that, two "NXT" Global Heritage Invitational matches will take place. In Group A, England's Tyler Bate takes on Spain's Axiom, and in Group B, Jersey's Nathan Frazer battles Japan's Akira Tozawa. As it stands, Tozawa, who was defeated by The Miz on last night's episode of "WWE Raw," is sitting bottom of Group B with zero points following two losses in the tournament.

And lastly, Wes Lee and Ilja Dragunov will battle it out to determine the next challenger for the "NXT" Championship. The winner of tonight's bout will face Carmelo Hayes for the gold at the "NXT" No Mercy premium live event on September 30. Lee and Dragunov have both unsuccessfully challenged Hayes for the belt in recent months.