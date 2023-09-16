Bully Ray Says The John Cena Playbook Is 'Babyface 101' & Foolproof

Being a pure babyface in professional wrestling is no easy feat. However, John Cena has been able to pull it off as the ultimate poster boy for WWE for over 15 years, and Bully Ray explained the reason for that on "Busted Open Radio."

"The Cena playbook is foolproof. It's babyface 101," he stated. "Do anything and everything to put a smile on their faces, put their hand in their pocket, and keep them coming back for more."

Cena spent years doing everything possible to please his fans — from never crossing into heel territory and always aiming to do the right thing on-screen to being a role model off of it. Cena has dedicated a great deal of time and effort to granting wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Additionally, he has long made it a point to give his fans in attendance a piece of him, be it a towel, shirt, or wristband. He has long sought to make sure WWE fans get their money's worth if he's on the card.

It's a playbook that Cody Rhodes now finds himself tapping into. While he might have split fans in AEW, he has been all babyface since his WWE return — in a similar vein to Cena. From the interactive nature of his entrance music or staying long after shows are finished to meet with fans at ringside, it's those small details that help win over fans. He has even taken to presenting his weight belt to some lucky fan ringside. And with Rhodes having recently outsold Cena merchandise-wise at WWE Payback, the decision is working out well so far for "The American Nightmare."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.