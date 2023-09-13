Bobby Fish Grateful For Time Spent In AEW But Says Tony Khan Left Money On The Table

Bobby Fish had a brief run in AEW — alongside long-time friends Kyle O'Reilly, and Adam Cole, who were known as "The Undisputed Era" in WWE — and left the company in September 2022. In a new interview with "Developmentally Speaking," the former "NXT" Tag Team Champion was grateful for his time in the company.

"I saw friends that I had not seen in forever. I was around Matt and Nick Jackson again," Fish said, noting that he and his reDragon partner Kyle O'Reilly were inseparable from the tag team during their run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. "Those days in Japan, you're on the road, you're away from your family, and all you've got sometimes is each other. So those were guys that I saw more than my own family for a period of time."

Fish enjoyed reuniting with his found family after a lengthy tenure in "NXT." He also said that he's grateful for his first-world problems, where he simply felt that AEW President Tony Khan wasn't willing to give him as much of his money as he would've liked.

"I think we did leave some money on the table," Fish admitted, believing that many big money tag matches could've happened during his tenure. "I think fans have always kinda clamored to see [some combination of The Undisputed Era]. My time there was brief, I only would agree to a year contract because — to be honest — he wasn't giving me enough of his money. You gotta know your worth, right?"

Fish has no qualms about putting a higher value on himself than his Undisputed Era compatriots, and harbors no ill will towards them or Khan, simply chalking the entire situation up to business.