Nick Khan Details Satisfaction With NBCU Partnership, Reveals When WWE TV Deal Is Up

WWE President Nick Khan has kept busy doing media rounds this week in light of WWE and UFC merging to form TKO. During an appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Khan discussed WWE's current media rights deal with NBCU.

"You have NBCU who is a significant partner of WWE, Disney, as you just mentioned, a significant partner of UFC. Those deals are not up at the same time. But it is interesting that you have two companies that tend to compete with each other, whether it was over the acquisition of the FOX assets a few years ago. Just after that, as you recall, the Sky acquisition. So let's see. Let's see what happens. We're thrilled with NBCU — we meaning WWE — and UFC seems to be thrilled with Disney, but yes, it can always get better. So let's see... WWE is up in October 2024. UFC's up about a year later."

The WWE Network (in the United States) moved to Peacock in the first part of 2021. The deal was reportedly for five years and worth over $1 billion. Earlier this year, Khan stated that the Peacock deal is now "way undervalued" as WWE's content moved to the streamer in its infancy.

In May it was reported that the exclusive windows for TV rights negotiations between WWE and NBCU and FOX were going to be up soon if they hadn't already expired, meaning WWE could shop its media rights to other networks. Sports journalist Richard Deitsch previously stated that NBCU "may as well just say goodbye to Peacock" if WWE ends their partnership.

