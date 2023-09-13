Backstage News On Former WWE Star Heath Slater's Contract Status With Impact Wrestling

The world is about to be the former Heath Slater's oyster. According to Fightful Select, Heath Miller is wrapping up his tenure in Impact Wrestling and could be heading to free agency soon. Miller is set to become a free agent in October, unless Impact and can come to terms on a new agreement with the former WWE and Impact Tag Team Champion. Miller likely would've become a free agent sooner, but time was added to his Impact contract to recoup the time he was out with injury.

Miller signed with Impact Wrestling during the COVID-19 pandemic after he was released from WWE in April 2020. He later returned to WWE for a brief appearance on television, but was not re-signed, leaving him open to join Impact, where he won the Impact World Tag Team Championship with perennial tag partner Rhino. He appeared most recently on the 1000th episode of "Impact on AXS," and has also been making appearances on the independent scene.

Miller has said that he appreciates the schedule that Impact Wrestling affords him, noting that after his injury he was excited to take part in as many independent events and signings as he could, as well as spend time with his family.