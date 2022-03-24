Heath (Heath Miller, fka Heath Slater) is currently under contract to Impact Wrestling until the fall of 2023.

Heath originally started working with Impact in July 2020 after being released by WWE that April, but he was injured at Bound For Glory 2020 and spent almost one year on the shelf after hernia surgery. Heath recently appeared on the “Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw” podcast and revealed that Impact extended his contract due to the time off he had while injured.

Heath noted that his two-year contract was extended by a year because of the time away.

“I had two years with them, but my contract extended a year because I got hurt, had surgery, I was out for a year, rehab, therapy, all that good stuff,” he said. “Now, they’ve put Humpty Dumpty back together, I’m ready to go out there and have some fun.”

In addition to the multiple hernias, it was reported that Heath suffered a knee injury, and a torn abductor muscle.

Heath noted that he’s excited to work indie dates, which is allowed by his Impact contract.

“Working for Impact, I’m doing as many as indies and signings as I can because I literally never, ever, ever had the chance to do these types of things and I’m excited to do them because it’s new for me,” he said.

Heath continued and thanked WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon for his run with that company, and said he’s enjoying the family time these days.

“100%, I can honestly say I’m enjoying life just because I’ve missed a lot during my days and I am not knocking wrestling or WWE,” Heath continued. “I tip my hat to Vince (McMahon). Thank you for the 15, 16 years I was with you, but I missed a lot of things like birthdays, Halloweens, Christmases. I missed a lot of stuff in my day to where now, I’m not missing nothing and my heart feels full.”

Heath recently feuded with Impact World Champion Moose but came up short at the Sacrifice event on March 5. He is back aligned with Rhino in the storylines, and will face Steve Maclin on tonight’s Impact episode as a way to avenge Rhino for last week’s loss to Maclin.

