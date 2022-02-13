Impact stars Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin are engaged to be married.

Deonna Purrazzo posted a photo via Twitter with the caption, “LOOK AT MY FIANCÉ 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”

Purrazzo is currently the ROH Women’s World Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion. During last Thursday’s episode of Impact, Purrazzo successfully defended the ROH Women’s title against Santana Garrett.

Steve Maclin was released by WWE last year in February and later would make his Impact Wrestling debut in June.

Maclin will be part of next Saturday’s No Surrender event as part of Team Impact vs. Honor No More. As of this writing, Deonna Purrazzo is not part of the pay-per-view. The current card for the event is available here.

Wrestling Inc. would like to congratulate the couple on their engagement

Below is their photo:

