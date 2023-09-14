WWE's Road Dogg Trolls The Young Bucks On Who's The Better Sports Entertainer

During an appearance on his "Oh...You Didn't Know?" podcast, WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events "Road Dogg" Brian James was asked if he was a better sports entertainer than All Elite Wrestling's Matt and Nick Jackson.

"You know what? I gotta say no," James said. "And I'll say no. You know what? No. I'm gonna say yes; I am better than both of them put together. But what I'm not gonna say is that they are bad human beings and that they're bad at business because what they have done is far more successful than I ever have been in this industry ... They are both talented individuals. Good brothers that I've always heard were good guys. I haven't spent enough time around them to know.

"Two-pronged answer: A, I'm better than them because I want the kickback on social media, and two, I gave them props at being way more better and successful than I ever have been at this."

On a recent episode of the "Oh...You Didn't Know?" podcast, James said that he would bring CM Punk — who was recently fired by AEW — back to WWE rather than sign FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) or The Young Bucks. He explained that Punk would "move the needle" in a significant way. During the same appearance, James mentioned that he admired Matt and Nick Jackson's work but wouldn't necessarily pay money to watch them wrestle.

