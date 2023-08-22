Road Dogg Would Bring CM Punk Back To WWE Rather Than Sign FTR Or The Young Bucks

On a recent episode of "Oh You Didn't Know," WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James was asked if there were talents from outside WWE that he'd like to see in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I immediately start thinking about who is the most marketable guy out there," James responded. "And I don't see anyone that, like, you have to have." Although James believes WWE already has enough talents to remain profitable, as evidenced by its whopping WrestleMania 40 ticket sales, he would admittedly bring back AEW's CM Punk, who spent nine years with WWE between 2005 and 2014.

"Punk coming back would move the needle in a big way," James admitted. "I don't know how relationships are with that ... but that would move the needle. So, if I had to say somebody, it would be him, but I would only say him from a controversial standpoint ... in my mind anyway, I think he's a controversial figure at this point — and I think that's good for business."

When asked if the likes of The Young Bucks, MJF, and even Matt Cardona would move the needle for WWE, James said he's not sure if anyone "would blow my mind" and shared similar sentiments about FTR.

"If FTR came back, you'd hear on the internet how great it was, [but] I'm not sure the ratings would move," James argued. "With Punk, it's a little [different] — I believe he's above them. If I had to grab somebody, it'd be Punk. Look, if I had to get FTR back, I'd get them back in a heartbeat, too, because they're a great tag team and will shore up our tag team division. But, I'd go for Punk — I'm not going for those guys and the same thing with Young Bucks."

James added that while he admires the work of Nick and Matt Jackson, he'd not necessarily "pay money to see them" wrestle, part of his reasoning for not bringing them to WWE.