Matt Cardona On Saving The NWA, Outworking Everyone & What Makes An Indie - Exclusive

The real reason we're here, the big thing that we're setting this up for is NWA 75. It's the biggest NWA show ever, at least as far as numbers on the end of it goes. It's going to be a massive show, and again, you put me in a tough spot. I try to do some research. I want to look at who your opponent is going to be, but, right now, I just see a big TBA sitting in front of that name spot there. You issued an open challenge. At any point, do you know who you're facing? Has anyone poked their head out, sent you an email, any feelers sent out?

No.

What's going on?

I mean, full disclosure, I was the NWA Champion last year. I came to the NWA to save the NWA. I saw the potential in the NWA. Of course, we all know the history and the legacy of the NWA, but it needed a kick in the ass, and I was that kick in the ass. I won the championship. I beat Trevor Murdoch. I brought that title all over the world. Whether you liked me or not or you watched NWA or not, everybody who followed wrestling knew that I was the NWA World's Heavyweight Champion. I was very proud of that. I'm still very proud of that.

Unfortunately, I got injured. I tore my bicep. I had to relinquish the title, and ever since then, my run in the NWA hasn't quite been what I wanted it to be. I haven't been on NWA TV since February, so I figure, what better way to come back? Like you said, the biggest show to date, and it honestly doesn't matter who my opponent is, it's going to be the biggest match of their career, the biggest opportunity of their life, but for me, honestly, it's just going to be another payday, you know what I'm saying?

Well, it's definitely good about the payday, but I've got to be honest with you, Matt. I'm not a pro wrestler. I'm not a strategist, but I look at this, and I'm a little worried for you here. You were on a bit of a losing skid during your last run through NWA at the end there. In fact, you went through a table by your friend, Mike Knox, as a-

Former. Former friend.

Historically, these open challenges on these big shows, it typically doesn't bode well for the guy that issued the challenge. Are you a little nervous about where this might lead?

It's funny you say that, because last year I raced back, literally, raced back from injury to be ready for NWA 74. I had an open challenge and I lost because I took my opponent too lightly, but the hashtag, the nickname, Alwayz Ready — I am a man that's always ready, whether it be in my life or career. I'm always ready for any opportunity. I'm always ready for any opponent, and I'm not going to take it lightly like I did last year. No way.

By the way, is it Night One or Night Two?

Night One. I don't know what's going to happen Night Two. I'm getting paid. I don't know if I'm going to be at the show Night Two. I'll tell you, my travel says I'll be there both days, but the open challenge is for Night One.