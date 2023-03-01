Matt Cardona Provides Update On 'Zack Ryder' Trademark Situation With WWE

"Rest in Peace, Zack Ryder," Matt Cardona said during a Q&A Session with Dominic DeAngelo on AdFreeShows.

"WWE let the trademark lapse," Cardona said, noting that he didn't know what was happening with his former name. "I applied for [the trademark] ... I wanted to do Matt Cardona vs. Zack Ryder in a cinematic match."

Cardona said that WWE reached out to his lawyer Mike Dockins and Cardona backed off the application.

"I just saw that they reapplied for the trademark so I don't know what is happening."

Cardona joked about the possibility of WWE bringing in a "Fake Zack Ryder" akin to the way the company replaced Kevin Nash's Diesel and Scott Hall's Razor Ramon with Glenn Jacobs and Rick Bognar respectively.

"Robert Stone has been the fake Zack Ryder before in TNA," Cardona jested before apologizing.

Cardona remains stumped as to what WWE wants with his former character and the I.P. tied to it.

"I got my royalty checks. It wasn't much!"

Cardona has been omnipresent on the independent circuit, not only unsuccessfully challenging NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus at NWA's Nuff Said pay-per-view, but also winning the inaugural Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship on Chris Jericho's Rock n' Wrestling Cruise, defeating Flip Gordon in the final of a tournament. Cardona had been teasing a return to the WWE before the Royal Rumble, and while he didn't end up appearing, his wife Chelsea Green did, making her in-ring return to the company in a short stint in the titular match.

