NWA's Kamille On Standing Out, Being Yourself & History Happening At NWA 75 - Exclusive

You really have been the face of the NWA in a lot of ways, and I want to talk to you about that journey a little bit because I know you've said in previous interviews how you got that phone call one day ... Do you know what led to that phone call [from Dave Lagana]? Did they tell you where you were found? Do you know why they called you?

Yes. Dave Lagana, when I was living in Florida, Dave always kept an eye out for new talent because it's just like, of course everyone loves the legends and people that you can bring in, but what's cooler than starting someone from scratch, starting someone from fresh? So he always had an eye out for new talent, and he had kept up with what I had done on the indies. And then, like I've said, I was disenchanted with wrestling for a while, so I was out of it, and it just happened to be the right timing, because when he messaged me about the opportunity to come in at NWA 70 as Nick Aldis' insurance policy, I was missing it a bit. Wrestling is definitely a type of thing that once you get into it, there's no other sport, no other anything that is like it, so I was missing it. So the call really came at the perfect time.

And you had mentioned in another interview ... that you weren't even sure if this was just going to be a one-off thing. You didn't realize it was going to be a big thing. Because of that, I'm curious, do you know what you did that made them want to keep you on long-term? And do you have advice for people, in this world where a lot of people get one-offs now in different places, any advice for them on how to stand out and maybe how they can take advantage of that the way you did?

I mean, I've never been told, "Hey, this is why," so I can only presume ... At that time, there was no one doing the Triple H, Chyna gimmick, you know what I mean? Where you have the female enforcer with the male wrestler. No one was doing that. And this might sound vain, I don't know, but I just think that my look and my presence was very interesting ... I don't know what happened in the past five years, but now tons of girls are muscley and in shape. But I feel like around then there wasn't a ton, there really wasn't. And so it was just something different, I think.

And that would be my advice to anyone, just try to be unique and bring something different to the table, because that's the thing in wrestling. People think, "Oh, it's competitive." And maybe if someone new's coming in, you're looking at them like, "They're going to take my spot." That's not true at all. Maybe if they come in with your exact look and exact gimmick, okay, then there's some competition, but there's room for every type in wrestling. So my advice would bring something new to the table. That's it.