NWA World Women's Champion Kamille Says She Doesn't Care About Main-Eventing

The placement of women's wrestling on event lineups has been a hot topic as of late, largely stemming from the Rhea Ripley-Charlotte Flair match at WWE WrestleMania 39 for the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship. Though Ripley won the 2023 Royal Rumble, her match against Flair took place just before the main event on night one of WrestleMania, with the top spot being taken by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn challenging the Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

While some throughout the industry have called the decision into question, there are those who aren't so preoccupied with match placement, including NWA World Women's Champion Kamille. Speaking to WrestlingNewsCo, Kamille revealed that she doesn't so much care about where her matches fall on the card, but instead is focused on putting on the best performance she can with the slot she's given.

"I [couldn't] care less about main-eventing," Kamille said. "I get the prestige and importance, and that's kind of what's billed to sell the show, but the thing is — from top to bottom, the show has to be a good show, and you're able to steal the show from any match."

The NWA star went on to point out that people don't just pay attention to the main event, and will watch and discuss matches from all over the card, citing WWE WrestleMania 39 as an example. Kamille also stated that while she didn't see Ripley's comments on not being in the main event, it's possible the WWE star was more upset with the development of her story with Flair rather than their exact position on the show.