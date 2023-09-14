Jagger Reid And Rip Fowler Reportedly No Longer With WWE

Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler are "gone" from WWE, according to Dave Meltzer on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show. The veteran pro wrestling journalist noted that Fowler and Reid's contracts with the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion were up and presumed an angle would have played out on television. Meanwhile, a source within WWE had no information regarding the duo's reported departure.

On "WWE NXT" this past Tuesday night, it was indicated by Joe Gacy and Ava Raine that the tag team formerly known as the Grizzled Young Veterans were no longer a part of the Schism faction. Reid and Fowler had been a part of the group for a number of months.

Back in April, the duo were denied their release from WWE. Reid, who previously performed as James Drake, wrote on social media, "As of today, WWE has denied my request for my release. I want to thank you all for your support throughout my career, I'll never take that for granted. My contract with WWE expires on 14th October 2023. I'm excited to share our next chapter, once we are free agents." Fowler, who previously performed as Zak Gibson, also posted a similar statement.

Despite wanting out of their contracts early, Reid and Fowler remained an integral part of the "NXT" show. During the "NXT" Battleground pre-show media call in May, WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels mentioned that he wanted the duo to stay with the promotion. He also said that he understood how the tag team felt and that there would be no hard feelings. The former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champion's most recent match in WWE took place on the August 29 episode of "NXT," where they were defeated by Julius and Brutus Creed in a steel cage match.