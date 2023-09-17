Trish Stratus On How She Came To Work With Becky Lynch In WWE

Trish Stratus' feud with Becky Lynch came to an end at WWE Payback 2023. That night at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, "The Man" defeated the WWE Hall of Famer in a steel cage match. Stratus explained how she ended up working a program with Lynch during an appearance on the "GAW TV" YouTube show.

"WWE came to Canada [in March 2022]," Stratus said. "They asked me to host the Canadian shows, and I knew I'd be interacting with her on those shows. So we just started a little something-something online, a little Twitter war, so to speak. And I remember people were raving about it, 'Oh, this is so exciting.'

"There's always those dream matches and fantasy match-ups and stuff, and I don't think anyone put Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch together, right? ... And then when started doing that, people were like, 'Oh my god, this is a dream match. Best of this gen, best of that gen.' And people were interested."

Stratus and Lynch's feud began on the April 10 episode of "WWE Raw," when the Canadian-born star turned on "The Man" moments after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. It was later revealed that Stratus had attacked Lynch's original tag team partner, Lita, before that title clash. Stratus and Lynch first collided at WWE Night of Champions 2023, with the seven-time WWE Women's Champion picking up the win following interference from Zoey Stark. Stratus and Stark remained a thorn in Lynch's side until the steel cage match at WWE Payback 2023.

