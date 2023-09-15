Heels Season 2 Episode 8 Recap/spoilers: High Flying

Jack and Gully have managed to put their differences aside for the sake of running a cross-promotional event, but tensions still exist between the pair. Furthermore, Gully has been trying to lure Willie and Crystal Tyler (Kelli Berglund) to his own promotion. In this episode, he tells Willie that he needs an answer by tonight in regard to them potentially jumping ship; however, Willie has other problems to attend to first.

Staci confronts Willie and demands to know the truth about her shady dealings. Willie then takes her to a garden and reveals that they've been pretending to sell agricultural products as the tax is lower. This is only one element of the dodgy business practices Willie is caught up in, but she's more than happy to let Staci clean up the mess on her own.

Back in the office, Jack and Gully sign an agreement to clear up their lawsuit; however, the latter can still sue the DWL owner if he tries any funny business at their upcoming show, "Harmageddon." All Jack has to do is stick to the plan, and his legal troubles with the FWD owner will disappear.

Elsewhere, Ace visits his mom, Carol Spade (Alice Barrett), and recalls the day he found his dad lying dead in the garden following a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He says that he's grown a lot since then, and he credits that journey to God. However, Ace's mom tells him that she's tried to be dignified since Tom's death, but she's felt useless as it made her realize that loving someone isn't enough sometimes.