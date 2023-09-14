WWE Announces Remaining Dates For 2023 Campus Rush Recruitment Tour

In the fall of 2022, WWE announced the launch of its "Campus Rush" program, which serves as another avenue for the company to recruit college athletes. Over the next three months, WWE will continue forward with this program, as seven new dates have been added to the company's multi-campus recruitment tour. Coming off a recent visit to the University of Texas, "Campus Rush" will soon make stops across the East Coast, Midwest, and southern regions of the United States.

As outlined in a WWE press release, "Campus Rush" will kick off its fall 2023 lineup at the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday, September 27. The following week, WWE heads to the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Washington on October 2 and October 4, respectively. After a bye week, WWE will host a presentation for the student-athletes at the University of Maryland on Tuesday, October 17. Six days later on October 23, the company will make a stop at the University of Missouri.

On November 14, "Campus Rush" returns to the state of Texas for a date at Texas Christian University. Three weeks later, the fall tour will conclude on December 6 at the Sports Business Journal's Intercollegiate Athletic Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada, which WWE describes as "the most preeminent conference on the business of college sports."

Amidst this tour, collegiate athletes will learn more about WWE's Next In Line (NIL) program, which acts as a pipeline between them and WWE. Each visit also includes insight into media training, brand building, and an opportunity for student-athletes to face off in a WWE-style promo competition.