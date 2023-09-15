AEW's Wheeler Yuta Pulled From Indie Match Due To Undisclosed Injury

Outside of his obligations for All Elite Wrestling, Wheeler Yuta has opened up his calendar for some independent wrestling bookings as well. Unfortunately, Yuta has now made an adjustment to his upcoming appearance at Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations' Steelstacks Smackdown II on Saturday, September 16.

As announced by LVAC on the X (formerly Twitter) platform, Yuta sustained an undisclosed injury, and as a result, he is unable to wrestle at Saturday's indie event where he was originally set to make his debut for the promotion. While Yuta will no longer be in action, LVAC did confirm that he will still be present at the event and participate in the fan meet-and-greet opportunities scheduled to take place before the show. As of this writing, the extent of Yuta's injury is uncertain. In the wake of Yuta's injury, LVAC noted that it's in the midst of finding a performer to take his place on the main show card.

Yuta last wrestled in a tag team match alongside his fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli at AEW All Out on September 3. There, the duo defeated the team of Eddie Kingston and Katsuyori Shibata. Ahead of All Out, Yuta unsuccessfully challenged Kingston for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship on "Dynamite."