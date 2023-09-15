Why Konnan Says Eddie Guerrero Didn't Want WWE Romance Angle With Chyna At First

On a recent episode of his "K100" podcast, Konnan gave props to the late Chyna for being a trailblazer in women's wrestling, and while doing so, he dropped an interesting nugget of information that not many are aware of. Konnan — who was close friends with Eddie Guerrero — revealed that the late wrestler was not very enthused about being paired romantically on-screen with Chyna in the early 2000s.

"She's the original Mami," Konnan said of Chyna, referencing the ongoing Dominik Mysterio-Rhea Ripley relationship. "And Eddie didn't want to do that gimmick with her, because he thought he was playing second fiddle [to her]. And I was like, 'Bro, just show them you can do this and they'll use you for everything else.' She [Chyna] definitely deserves to be in the Hall of Fame by herself."

Konnan's advice definitely paid off, considering that both Chyna and Guerrero benefitted from being an on-screen couple and went on to reach new heights in WWE.

The Chyna-Guerrero romantic storyline officially began the night after WrestleMania 2000 when Chyna helped Guerrero defeat Chris Jericho to capture the WWE European Championship. In the lead-up to the match, she had rejected advances from Guerrero, who referred to the "Ninth Wonder of the World" as his "Mamacita" and began pursuing a courtship with her.

However, after the match, Chyna declared that she could no longer resist Guerrero's "Latino Heat." The storyline would eventually blow over later in the year when Chyna caught Guerrero showering with two of The Godfather's hos, one of whom was Victoria. After catching Guerrero cheating on her, Chyna would call off their kayfabe engagement to officially end their on-screen relationship.