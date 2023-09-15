WWE's Chad Gable Shares Lessons Learned From Triple H During Recent Talk Backstage

While appearing on the "WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves & Kevin Patrick" podcast, Alpha Academy's Chad Gable opened up about a conversation he had with WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque earlier this month after unsuccessfully challenging GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in the main event of "WWE Raw."

"I had the longest talk I think I may have ever had with Hunter [Paul "Triple H" Levesque] that night," Gable said. "And he just explained to me over and over that we found this character, this kind of underdog babyface, and that term gets thrown around a lot, but I feel like I've gone through enough changes in character and tried enough things that this is who I am."

Gable, who also said that he had to come to terms with his underdog status despite being a U.S. Olympian and technically gifted performer, was asked by Corey Graves if he had learned any lessons during his recent run feuding with "The Ring General" and the rest of Imperium.

"Hunter talked to me about this as well," Gable said. "I had to shift my mindset. Working as a heel for so long got me in a certain mode ... I've just learned to do less. To get sympathy, you just do less. People don't want to see an underdog babyface hitting 10,000 pretty moves and hitting 10,000 fancy dives, and flips, and suplexes all the time.

"So you'll notice, I think, over the last couple of months as I've transitioned into this, it's just doing a lot less but doing it in very specific spots."

