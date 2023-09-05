GUNTHER Retains IC Title On WWE Raw, Will Eclipse Record For Longest Reign

"The Ring General" will march into history as WWE's longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.

GUNTHER defeated Chad Gable in the main event of Monday night's "Raw" to retain the title, his final hurdle en route to the record. At 452 days and counting, GUNTHER's reign will eclipse The Honky Tonk Man's 454-day reign later this week.

Gable's wife and children were shown watching from the front row as he performed in the biggest singles match of his career. After more than 15 minutes of action, the closing stretch saw GUNTHER survive Gable's Chaos Theory and an ankle lock before he cut off the rally with a vicious sleeper suplex, followed by a powerbomb and lariat for the pinfall.

GUNTHER's Intercontinental Title reign began on June 10, 2022, when he dethroned Ricochet on an episode of "SmackDown." Since then, the leader of Imperium has successfully defended the gold in 15 championship matches, including high-profile defenses against Sheamus at the Clash at the Castle event just over a year ago and a three-way against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39.

Gable has never held singles gold in WWE. However, he is a two-time "Raw" Tag Team Champion as well as a former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion and a former "NXT" Tag Team Champion.