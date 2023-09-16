Former WWE Star Barbie Blank (Kelly Kelly) Gives Birth To Twins

Former WWE Diva Kelly Kelly is now a proud mother of two after giving birth to twins. The star, whose real name is Barbie Blank, announced her twins' birth on social media on Friday while indicating that the twins were born on Sunday. Blank shared a photo of herself and her husband holding her twin boy and girl's hands, alongside a series of emojis.

Blank announced at the end of March she and her husband Joe Coba, a fitness and bodybuilding expert, were expecting. She posted a video to her Instagram account. Shortly after sharing the news, in April, Blank posted another photo saying "plot twist," announcing the couple were expecting twins. Blank had not been shy throughout her pregnancy, sharing various photos of her growing baby bump for her 1.3 million followers and continuing to model for photo shoots.

Blank became a WWE Diva at the young age of 19, debuting on the revamped ECW brand as a member of "Extreme Exposé." The star won the Divas Championship in June 2011 and had a four-month reign before leaving the company in 2012. She's made multiple return appearances for the company since her departure, including appearing in the women's Royal Rumble match in 2018, 2020, and 2022. She also appeared in a battle royal at the Evolution pay-per-view and became the first woman to win the WWE 24/7 Championship on the "Raw" reunion special in June 2019.