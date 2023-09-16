Chad Gable Reveals Surprises Family's WWE Raw Ringside Appearance Brought With It

During a recent appearance on "After The Bell," Chad Gable opened up about how his family ended up in the front row to watch his "WWE Raw" main event match against GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship.

"It just happened that my family was there," Gable said. "It wasn't like I said, 'Let's get you guys front row and make this a big deal.' It was the last week before school, so I said, 'Let's give them one last fun thing before the summer.' I don't request front-row tickets, I just get comps. They happened to sit there and get placed there. [WWE] didn't even know they were coming. They had no idea. When they found out about it, they said, 'Let's take advantage of it' and film me during the day, but none of it was privy to them earlier in the week. I wasn't aware of where they were sitting until minutes before. My wife sent me a picture."

Gable shared that his youngest son requests a singlet now every time he has new gear made. He also noted that you can't force emotion out of a child and that his oldest daughter was "by far" the most emotional despite knowing what her father's job is.

"When you get there, and your kid is sitting in front of you, watching her dad get beat up, it's going to draw it out of them when she's emotional like that," Gable added. "My middle daughter, she couldn't care less. She was looking down to see how many nachos she had left. The emotion from my oldest daughter, we don't get often anymore. When it happens, naturally and organically, it means so much more. None of it was meant to be part of anything, that's what made it organic."

