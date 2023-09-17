Ricky Starks Scores His First Victory Over Bryan Danielson In AEW Collision Tag Match

Last week on "AEW Collision," Bryan Danielson challenged Zack Sabre Jr. and announced that he's likely to retire in about a year when his daughter turns seven. Before he had a chance to finish addressing the crowd, Ricky Starks and Big Bill made their way to the ring and after exchanging a few words with Danielson attacked him. Tonight, Danielson had his chance at revenge as he teamed with fellow Blackpool Combat Club member, Claudio Castagnoli, against Big Bill and Ricky Starks in the opening match in State College, Pennsylvania.

The early going of the match was dominated by the duo of Ricky Starks and Big Bill. At one point, Danielson tagged out and spent a noticeable amount of time lying down on the outside of the ring. However, Danielson quickly jumped back in the ring when he noticed both Big Bill and Starks in the ring. He promptly attacked Big Bill sending him outside of the ring. Later, Danielson went for a belly-to-back suplex that was reversed by Starks. Soon after that, Starks connected with a low blow and his Roshambo finisher to score a pinfall victory over Danielson.

The tag team victory tonight was Stark's first win over Danielson. In their only other bout against each other, Danielson defeated Starks in a Strap match at AEW All Out in Chicago, Illinois.