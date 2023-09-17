FTR Successfully Defend The World Tag Titles On AEW Collision, New Challengers Emerge

Earlier tonight from State College, Pennsylvania, on "AEW Collision," FTR defended the AEW World Tag Team titles against the team of The Iron Savages.

The Iron Savages took control to start the match, however, it wasn't long before FTR turned the tables on their challengers. In fact, the AEW World Tag Team Champions made fairly quick work of their challengers scoring the victory after hitting their Power and Glory finisher. Following the victory, the champions were met in the ring with their next challengers for the AEW World Tag Team Titles, The Workhorsemen, who have competed mainly on the "ROH on HonorClub" show in recent months. The Workhorsemen will receive their title shot on next week's "AEW Collision."

However, The Workhorsemen were not the only tag team to emerge as challengers to FTR's championships on "AEW Collision" tonight. Later in the evening, following a decisive victory over two newcomers to All Elite Wrestling, the Aussie Open challenged FTR to a title match. That match will take place at the upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view event on October 1 in Seattle, Washington. Of course, the Aussie Open were Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions until losing the titles to MJF and Adam Cole on the "Zero Hour" portion of All In less than three weeks ago.