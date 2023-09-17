Baron Corbin Offers Blunt Thoughts About WWE's Decision To Stop Protecting End Of Days

Streaks, protected finishers, historic reigns — whatever it may be, nothing is guaranteed to last forever in the pro wrestling industry. Such was the case for Baron Corbin's End of Days finisher.

Corbin recently spoke to Fightful about Drew McIntyre being the first WWE star to kick out of the finisher at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas last year. Despite fighting for the finisher to be protected for a long time, Corbin unfortunately had "zero input" in the decision.

Even though his character evolved several times throughout the last decade, Corbin noted that End of Days was the one thing he had left. When WrestleMania 38 approached, he was informed that McIntyre would be kicking out of the move and he did voice his displeasure over the decision. The former WWE United States Champion, Money in the Bank, and King of the Ring winner also noted that he had successfully hit End of Days on the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

McIntyre ultimately beat Corbin via pinfall at WrestleMania 38. Following that, Corbin went on to suffer losses against his former tag team partner Madcap Moss and fellow former NFL player Pat McAfee. He tried his luck with JBL as his manager last fall, but it wasn't long before Corbin was back to his losing ways. As of late, Corbin has been featured on "WWE NXT" in brief feuds with "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes, Gable Steveson, and Bron Breakker.