Jon Moxley Recalls Surprising Admission Made By Vince McMahon In Their Last WWE Conversation

AEW International Champion Jon Moxley had a heart-to-heart with Vince McMahon just before the former WWE Champion left the company to join AEW.

"The last conversation I had with Vince McMahon, he straight up told me, we took you for granted," Moxley told Bleav in Pro Wrestling (from a transcription by Fightful), noting that it's easy to be taken for granted when one is a reliable presence backstage. According to the former AEW World Champion, it's important to roll with the punches in professional wrestling, nowhere does he think that's more apparent than the recent audible that forced Moxley into an unplanned PPV main event against Orange Cassidy at AEW All Out.

"He lost, but he pulled off an amazing performance in his first ever pay-per-view main event," Moxley said. "That was not planned weeks out, in fact, everything would have looked completely different." Moxley was thrust into the main event against the AEW International Champion after AEW "Real" World Champion CM Punk was fired from the company after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry. Punk likely would've defended his ersatz world title against Ricky Starks in the main event, had plans not fallen through.

Moxley believes the risk of being taken for granted is worth the reward, as his reliable reputation has regularly put him in a position to get opportunities when other things fall through.

"Every big opportunity I've had, probably in my career, has come completely out of the blue," Moxley explained. "You got to be ready to get your sh** together and strike when the iron is hot."