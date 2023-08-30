Backstage News On Ricky Starks' Situation In AEW Following Reported CM Punk Suspension

When Jack Perry and CM Punk got into a backstage altercation at AEW All In, they started a chain reaction that currently threatens to topple an entire week of shows in the Chicagoland area, most importantly All Out on September 3 in the United Center.

According to Fightful Select, Ricky Starks was supposed to continue his current rivalry with the "Real World Champion" during the run in Chicago, possibly even main-eventing All Out in a match against Punk in front of Punk's hometown crowd. While it is not confirmed, Starks vs. Punk is said to have been one of the matches on the table for Starks after his current 28-day storyline suspension ends on September 2, which was levied against Starks after he attacked WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat at the conclusion of his last "Real World Championship" Match against Punk. Punk, as well as Perry, have both been legitimately suspended from AEW, likely meaning any match between Punk and Starks will have to wait.

As it stands, Starks is reportedly not at this week's "AEW Dynamite," but it was not stated if it was due to his storyline suspension or a change in plans due to Punk's legitimate suspension. Fightful's most recent Punk-related reporting has stressed that there's always a chance Punk could still end up working All Out, though they don't believe that will happen.