Ricky Starks' AEW Suspension Has Been Revised And He Makes His Managerial Debut

Earlier this evening on "AEW Collision" from Lexington, Kentucky, Ricky Starks was interviewed by Tony Schiavone and they revealed that an error was made when Starks' suspension was originally announced. Instead of 30 days, Starks is only suspended for 28 days. During the interview, Starks reiterated that he planned on bringing big things in the next few weeks as a manager.

Following the interview, Starks made his debut as a manager. The rising superstar was in the corner of Big Bill who was competing against Derek Neal. The match was very short and very one-sided with Big Bill capturing the victory. Following the match, Starks promptly entered the ring and attacked Neal. Of note, Starks used the exact same belt that he hit Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat with two weeks ago on the August 5 edition of "AEW Collision" that actually prompted the suspension that was announced just last week.

Whether Starks will be in the corner of any other wrestlers or even continue to manage Big Bill remains to be seen.