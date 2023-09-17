TJ Wilson Explains Why It's An Honor To Be Involved With The WWE Women's Division

After sustaining a career-ending neck injury in 2015, TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) transitioned into a full-time WWE producer, often working with the company's women's division. Since stepping into this role, Wilson has been heavily lauded by WWE's female superstars for his behind-the-scenes efforts. In one instance, former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Natalya touted Wilson as one of the company's "most valuable assets." During an appearance on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," Wilson spoke about his role in helping to elevate the current WWE women's division.

"I have goosebumps. It makes me emotional. Working with women is interesting. It takes a little bit more work, but there's also a lot more credit that comes with it, I think, in a way," Wilson said. "I don't mean even outside credit, but I mean from the talent themselves, from the women themselves ... When you put that headset on in Gorilla, you're talking to so many different people and it's hard to focus on every single thing in the match, but when I watch it back, when I get home, especially when I know it's good, when I get home and watch it, I get very emotional. It's the biggest honor for me to be a part of this movement and the women."

While Wilson is undoubtedly proud of the progress and the performances the women have put on, he also recognizes that there is still some work to do to even the playing field with their male counterparts. "I said this a while ago, this year's [Royal] Rumble, the Women's Rumble, was the sixth Women's Rumble ever. The guys have had 30-plus. We're playing a big game of catch-up here and I think we're doing a great job of closing that gap," Wilson said.

