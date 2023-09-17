Javier Bernal Gets Engaged To WWE NXT Superstar

"WWE: NXT" stars Javier Bernal and Tatum Paxley are officially engaged to be wed. The pair of fledgling WWE Superstars each took to social media to make the announcement.

"There's no death, no end of time when I'm facing it with you," Bernal wrote, while Paxley announced her engagement by sharing a look at her engagement ring, as well as the couple sharing a kiss that read, "That's Mrs Big Body to you."

Thereâ€™s no death, no end of time when Iâ€™m facing it with you ❤️ @TatumPaxley pic.twitter.com/OaCGZ6M7bp — Javier Bernal (@javierbernalWWE) September 17, 2023

Along with the announcement, Bernal included a shot of his proposal while the pair were at the beach. In typically comedic fashion, he included an edited pic of the proposal to make it look like the notoriously self-involved superstar is proposing to himself, as opposed to his now-fiancee.

Tatum Paxley was last seen in action during "NXT: Level Up" on the 15th of September, teaming with Dani Palmer against Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. Paxley abandoned her partner during the match, leaving Palmer to be defeated by the Meta-Four duo. She hasn't won a match on WWE TV since last November when she teamed with Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile to defeat Jackson and Legend.

Javier Bernal last wrestled on the September 1st edition of "NXT Level Up", and he was last seen on NXT TV in a loss to second-generation wrestler Von Wagner in July. He made his "Raw" debut earlier this year, teaming with Kevin Ventura-Cortes in a losing effort against the Viking Raiders. He last won a match in May during a "Level Up" taping.