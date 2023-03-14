Tag Team Betrayal Helps Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn Snag WWE NXT Women's Tag Title Shot

Some tag teams simply cannot co-exist, such was the case on the latest episode of "WWE NXT."

Tatum Paxley betrayed her tag team partner Ivy Nile on Tuesday's episode, leaving the apron as her tag partner was desperately reaching for a tag. Nile's misfortune helped opponents Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn take advantage and win a shot at current "WWE NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Fallon Henry and Kiana James at Stand & Deliver at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Paxley and Nile had teamed together since Paxley's in-ring debut in February 2022. The tandem had multiple shots at the "NXT" Women's Tag Titles, but could never secure the championship. The partnership brought Paxley closer to Nile's faction, Diamond Mine, but Paxley was never acknowledged as an official member. Her frustration over that is what eventually led to her turning on Nile.

Fyre and Dawn joined forces earlier this year. The two former "NXT UK" stars have also had a number of chances at the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship over the course of the past couple of months. Fyre is a former "NXT UK" Women's Champion under her old moniker Kay Lee Ray.

The women's tag team championship match will not be the only title defended at Stand & Deliver, as a new "NXT" Women's Champion will be crowned in a ladder match after Roxanne Perez "collapsed" at the end of last week's episode. Also, "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Carmelo Hayes. Stand & Deliver will air on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network around the rest of the world on April 1 at 1 PM ET.