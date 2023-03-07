Bron Breakker And Carmelo Hayes Agree To WWE NXT Title Match At Stand & Deliver

The main event for "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver is now set.

On Tuesday's episode of "NXT," former North American Champion Carmelo Hayes challenged "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker to a title match at the April 1 premium live event. Breakker has been champion for 333 days, since the "Raw" following WrestleMania 38, when he defeated Dolph Ziggler to win the belt for the second time. Breakker is fresh off of a long-standing feud with Grayson Waller, which saw Breakker defeat the loudmouth superstar once and for all in a cage match at Vengeance Day. Breakker also defended the title recently against former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

Waller will face Johnny Gargano at Stand & Deliver, reigniting his animosity with Gargano, who will be representing the recent thorn in Waller's side, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels.

Hayes has been teasing his exit from "NXT" for some time now, and it has been reported that WWE is in fact interested in bringing the former North American Champion to the main roster, possibly getting involved with MVP but nothing has been confirmed. MVP has praised Hayes in the past, as have many in WWE's developmental program. Hayes himself feels like he was thrown into "the deep end" in "NXT," saying that WWE had scouted him as a "stud athlete" ahead of his signing.

"NXT" Stand & Deliver will take place at 1 PM ET on April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena, as part of WWE's weekend of festivities surrounding WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California.