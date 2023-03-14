Roxanne Perez's Availability In Doubt, WWE NXT Poised To Crown New Women's Champ At Stand & Deliver

It appears that a new "WWE NXT" Women's Champion will be crowned at the brand's Stand & Deliver event. WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels took to Twitter and announced that there will be a series of qualifying matches starting on tonight's episode to determine who will be competing at Stand & Deliver in a ladder match for the "NXT" Women's Championship.

"As of Friday Morning Roxanne Perez was discharged from the hospital," Michaels wrote. "However, after numerous tests, Roxanne's health is still in question. With Stand and Deliver in less than three weeks, I have the obligation to announce we possibly have to crown a New NXT Women's Champion. Starting tonight there will be a series of qualifying matches with the winners advancing to Stand and Deliver to compete to become the NXT Women's Champion in a Ladder Match."

The end of the March 7 episode of "NXT" saw Perez suddenly "collapse" after she retained her title against Meiko Satomura. Perez was stretchered out of the arena to an ambulance backstage. This happened after several vignettes showed her "exhaustive workouts" ahead of the big match with the former "NXT UK" Women's Champion. Perez has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since defeating former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose on the December 13 edition of "NXT."

Stand & Deliver is set for Saturday, April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. It will be on the same day as night one of WrestleMania 39 and will be starting at 1 PM ET. Other matches announced include Bron Breakker defending his "NXT" Championship against Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller will be facing Johnny Gargano.