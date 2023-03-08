Shawn Michaels Puts Johnny Gargano Up Against Grayson Waller At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

The ongoing feud between Grayson Waller and WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels has escalated to the "NXT" Stand & Deliver premium live event. During Tuesday night's special Roadblock episode, Michaels was a guest on "The Grayson Waller Effect."

During the segment, Waller challenged Michaels to a match, which is when Michaels revealed that former "NXT" Champion and current "Raw" Superstar Johnny Gargano was going to be Waller's opponent instead. Gargano and Waller have a history that goes all the way back to Gargano's farewell to "NXT" in December 2021. As he was ending his farewell speech, Waller came out from behind and attacked him. Gargano's last "NXT" match before he went to the main roster was at the "NXT" WarGames 2021 event.

Waller started his feud with Michaels when he crashed the Vengeance Day post-show media call and was "suspended" for his behavior. Waller returned on the February 14 episode of "NXT," when he was kicked out of the arena after confronting Michaels backstage. While Waller was being escorted out of the building, he called the WWE Hall of Famer "a hypocrite and a suit" and that "HBK doesn't exist anymore."

"NXT" Stand & Deliver is set for April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. It will be on the same day as night one of WrestleMania 39 and will be starting at 1 PM ET. The only other match announced for Stand & Deliver is Bron Breakker defending the "NXT" Championship against Carmelo Hayes in the main event.