Ricochet And Samantha Irvin Look Back On Loss To Logan Paul At WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2023 saw Logan Paul and Ricochet face off in the middle of the ring. Paul ultimately emerged victorious on the night, forcing ring announcer and Ricochet's real-life partner, Samantha Irvin, to declare him the winner. The couple recently sat down with "WWE's The Bump" and spoke about how difficult it was for Ricochet to lose to the social media star.

"Easily the toughest announcement [of my career]. Obviously, I'm going to always do my job, no matter what. The ref makes the decision and I make the announcement. That's how it goes. We talked about it before it happened, whatever I'm gonna do what I'm there to do. I just saw my fiance get hit in the face with brass knuckles... If [Paul] won, he won. But the way that he won..."

After the match, Paul mocked Irvin at ringside and told her to say his name one more time. The moment has garnered millions of views across WWE's social media apps and has added the viral element to the match that Paul promised beforehand. However, Irvin wasn't a fan of being part of the clip as she felt that it brought her some unnecessary attention.

Ricochet is no fan of Paul, either, but he said that he's also out to create viral moments. However, there's one key difference between his and Paul's approach to the business.

"I think making moments is something Ricochet's been doing for 20 years now," he said. "Logan thinks I'm just here for the moments. No, I'm here to build Ricochet's legacy, I'm here to build what I want to be a Hall of Fame career. He's here for the likes, he's here for the clicks, he's here for all the social media stuff."

