WWE Raw Preview 9/18: Cody Rhodes Vs. Dominik Mysterio, More

This evening's episode of "WWE Raw" takes place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Four matches are currently penciled in for the broadcast, including Cody Rhodes taking on "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. "The American Nightmare" defeated the reigning "NXT" North American Champion at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 back in July, but the pair have continued to cross paths, with Rhodes getting into a brawl with Mysterio and JD McDonagh last Monday night.

In addition to that, "Main Event" Jey Uso will face Drew McIntyre. Uso was confronted by McIntyre backstage last week, with the former WWE Champion claiming that he didn't trust him. During an interview on WWE's "Raw Talk" YouTube show, McIntyre said he was going to enjoy every single second of what he would do to the former Bloodline member on tonight's show. Also, Shinsuke Nakamura is set to battle Ricochet. The Japanese star attempted to get in the head of current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, who wants to defend his title against Nakamura in a WWE Payback 2023 rematch, seven nights ago by attacking the "One and Only" backstage.

And lastly, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will go up against The Viking Raiders in a two-out-of-three falls match. The two teams currently hold a victory over one another after weeks of feuding on the red brand.