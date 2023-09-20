Why WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson Believes In Having Fewer Wrestling Championships

Aside from a brief stay in WWE in the late 1980s, Arn Anderson was a WCW mainstay, living through both the best and worst times the promotion experienced. That includes the early '90s when for a brief period, WCW had two World Championships between the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, which would later become the WCW International Championship when WCW and NWA cut ties in September 1993.

On the latest episode of "ARN," Anderson was asked about WCW having the two World Championships and whether that had been a good idea, something he did not believe to be the case. Anderson then talked about his philosophy regarding championships in promotions, in which he believes that less, especially when it comes to the number of World Titles, is certainly more.

"Just one title," Anderson said. "There's always been too many. One makes that one mean even that much more, in my opinion. Even that applies today in whatever company you're talking about. The less titles you have, the more value they have."

Anderson's statement could apply to both top promotions in the United States right now, WWE and AEW. The latter currently has six singles, one tag team, and one trios championship defended regularly, not counting titles featured in Ring of Honor, also owned by AEW promoter Tony Khan. In contrast, WWE has seven singles and three tag team championships defended regularly, excluding the company's "NXT" brand, which includes an additional four singles championships and one tag team championship.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ARN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription