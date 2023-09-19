Eric Bischoff Reacts To WWE Hall Of Famer Larry Zbyszko Saying He Invented The NWO

While there has been plenty of rumor and innuendo regarding the New World Order, there's little debate about Eric Bischoff being the brains behind it. One person who has, however, is Larry Zbyszko, who in the past has claimed having ideas early in the nWo angle, and recently said he was the inventor of the legendary stable.

On the most recent episode of "83 Weeks," Bischoff listened to Zbyszko's claims and then refuted them, as kindly as he possibly could.

"I have a strong affection for Larry," Bischoff said. "I like Larry a lot, and I have great memories working with Larry and hanging around with Larry and flying airplanes with Larry. However, that is the most ridiculous thing I've heard ... Larry was never involved in creative. Larry would have an idea here or there, most of the time it would involve Larry, by the way ... any time Larry came to me with something, it always involved him getting back into the ring. That's what Larry was focused on."

Bischoff further stated that Zbyszko was not only not involved in WCW creative, but rarely showed up at the CNN center, Turner Broadcasting's headquarters, regarding anything WCW-related beyond post-production for announcing duties. However, Bischoff gave Zbyszko some credit for introducing the nWo name on "WCW Monday Nitro."

"Larry did refer to the New World Order, not the New World Order as we came to know it, but Larry did make a comment at commentary at one point about the New World Order," Bischoff said. "And it did stick in my head and it came out. But as far as programming anything? Larry didn't know anything about what was going on. I kept all of it a secret. I didn't tell anybody. I didn't tell my wife!"

