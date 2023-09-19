WWE NXT Preview 9/19: Carmelo Hayes Vs. Dominik Mysterio In Non-Title Clash, More

Tonight's episode of "WWE NXT" will see reigning "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes take on current "NXT" North American Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio in a non-title clash. Last Tuesday night, both wrestlers came face-to-face backstage. During that exchange, Hayes challenged The Judgment Day member to a match for this evening's broadcast. Mysterio responded by saying that he had to talk to "Mami" — reigning WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley — first.

In addition to that, former "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez will collide with Lola Vice. Perez was confronted by Vice and Elektra Lopez on last week's show. The duo claimed that Perez was causing issues in the locker room, which ultimately resulted in Vice wanting a match with the 21-year-old star.

Elsewhere, Tyler Bate and Butch will reignite their classic rivalry in the "NXT" Global Heritage Invitational. The former "NXT UK" Champions will square off in a Group A bout. Bate currently sits at the top of Group A with four points, while Butch is positioned in second with three points. And lastly, Duke Hudson and Joe Coffey will battle it out in a key Group B clash. Coffey leads Group B with four points, while Hudson currently occupies third place with two points. The winners of Group A and Group B will face each other on next week's show for a shot at Noam Dar and the "NXT" Heritage Cup at the upcoming "NXT" No Mercy premium live event.