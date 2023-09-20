Butch, Joe Coffey Earn Places In Finals Of The Global Heritage Invitational On WWE NXT

The Global Heritage Invitational is nearing its dramatic conclusion, and the finalists have been determined.

On Tuesday's "WWE NXT," Pete "Butch" Dunne defeated longtime rival Tyler Bate to win the A Block of the round-robin tournament, while Joe Coffey bested Nathan Frazer and Duke Hudson in a three-way contest to win the B Block. Both men will face off next week, with the winner going on to face "NXT" Heritage Cup holder Noam Dar at the No Mercy PLE on September 30 in Bakersfield, California. Dar has been on hand to watch every single match of the tournament, along with his Meta-Four compatriots Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson.

Dar has held the Heritage Cup since August, when he defeated Nathan Frazer to win back the cup after a long odyssey that saw Dar lose the cup, fall into a coma, be revived by a phony cup, lose the phony cup, and then earn a match for the real cup by admitting his previous cup had been a phony all along.