Noam Dar Regains Heritage Cup At WWE NXT Heatwave, Announces Upcoming Tournament

Balance has been restored in the WWE Universe, as Noam Dar has been reunited with his precious "NXT" Heritage Cup.

Dar defeated former champion, Nathan Frazer, two falls to one, during Tuesday night's "NXT: Heatwave" special, ending a long saga that saw Dar lose the cup, create a new ersatz cup, lose the imposter cup, and finally receive a match for his cherished trophy after admitting that the cup he invented had been a fake.

Now that Dar is once again the keeper of the cup, the "Heritage Cup committee" has informed him that an eight-man tournament, dubbed the "Global Heritage Invitational" will begin on next week's "NXT," with the winner earning a shot at Dar's cup at "NXT" No Mercy on September 30 in Bakersfield, California.

Dar took the news in stride, celebrating his victory with his Meta-Four companions Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson as well as the fact that he won't have to defend the cup for five weeks.