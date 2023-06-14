Nathan Frazer Wins Heritage Cup On WWE NXT

A new "NXT" Heritage Cup Champion was crowned on Tuesday. Nathan Frazer became the champion after he defeated Oro Mensah, who was the replacement for the former champion Noam Dar.

Before the match even started, Dar came out to the ring in crutches and said that Frazer "attacked" him in the parking lot. Frazer has been feuding with Dar and his entourage for several weeks now. Frazer had some help from Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz after Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson interfered and tried to cost him the match. With their help, Frazer was able to concentrate on the match and get the pin.

Feroz even took to social media to celebrate Frazer's win, tweeting, "Congratulations You deserve it."

This is Frazer's first title win so far in his WWE career. He has been with the company since October 2020, and made his in-ring debut on the January 7, 2021 edition of "NXT UK."

Before losing the championship, Dar had held the Heritage Cup for a total of 341 days and had two reigns with the cup. His last title defense was on May 28 at "NXT" Battleground, where he successfully defended it against Dragon Lee. Though, it's worth noting that Dar got the pin that night after Legend hit Lee with a bucket, while Mensah and Jackson were at ringside to help Dar.

Other past "NXT" talent that has held the Heritage Cup include Tyler Bate and current "NXT" Tag Team Champion Mark Coffey, while the first star to win it was Axiom, who was then known as A-Kid.