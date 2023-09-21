AEW's Samoa Joe Shares His Memories Of Windham Rotunda, WWE's Bray Wyatt

Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) shared the ring on several occasions in 2017, at a time when the duo was in hot pursuit of Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship. In fact, Joe and Wyatt also teamed up several times while feuding against the likes of Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins, all of whom were attempting to end Lesnar's 504-day reign as champion.

In a recent interview with the "New York Post," Joe reminisced over the times he worked with the late Bray Wyatt when asked to share a few stories from their time on the road together.

"Ton and tons of Bray stories," Joe began. "I really think the thing that you will find universally with Windham was he was the type of person when he walked in a room, it instantly brightened up. Once you're his brother, you're his brother for life, and he'll show up for whatever you need him to show up for. If you called and said, 'I need you down here,' lo and behold, a couple [of] hours later you'll see him pulling up in the driveway."

Joe revealed that Wyatt's family members – father Mike Rotunda (IRS) and siblings Mika and Taylor (Bo Dallas) — were often hands-on with his WWE storylines, and their involvement in the business allowed Joe to get to know them on a personal level. Joe says they always showed "a tremendous amount of respect and love" for the business in general.

"I think if anything, the hurt was felt a little bit extra deep because of how many people were connected to both Windham and his family," Joe rued. "To see him gone now, it just doesn't seem real. I miss him every day."