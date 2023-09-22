The Blue Meanie Opens Up About WWE Hall Of Famer Paul Bearer As Friend & Entertainer

Although The Blue Meanie and William Moody (aka Paul Bearer, Percy Pringle) never had any on-screen interactions during their years in the business, the ECW legend and the late WWE Hall of Famer developed a close friendship behind the scenes. On a recent episode of his "Making The Town" podcast, Meanie shed a tear while reminiscing over his bond with the iconic wrestling manager, whom he first met in the 1990s.

"I love Percy Pringle — not only as an entertainer but as a friend. I got to have moments with Percy that will never be forgotten," Meanie said, before revealing that he first learned of his late friend — through Bill Apter's Apter Mags — when Moody was making waves as a manager in promotions such as CWF and WCCW. "He had the signature look — that surprised Percy look," Meanie recalled. "And it popped me ... I was like, 'Who is this?'"

It wasn't until a decade later that Moody and Meanie's paths would cross — but not in the conventional sense. "We became friends through AOL Instant Messanger," Meanie revealed. "We would just have life conversations, and it was so cool. We talked for years — about everything — to the point where he was the one who taught me about Google."

Eventually, when Meanie joined WWE in 1998, he finally got to spend time with his friend in person. "My first day of TV, I saw Percy and he was sitting with the production people, who were melting candles for Gangrel's entrance ... He looks at the guy melting the candles and goes, 'Brian and I have been friends for years. He's the only wrestler who never asked me to get booked.'"

Meanie acknowledged he's "the only wrestler ever" who never asked Moody for a job. "That meant the world because I was just friends with Percy for Percy. I miss him everyday."