Why Kevin Sullivan Calls It A 'Great Idea' For Cody Rhodes To Never Win Title In WWE

During a recent episode of "Tuesday With The Taskmaster," co-host Paul Bromwell asked Kevin Sullivan about his thoughts on Cody Rhodes potentially never "finishing the story" by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"That's a great idea," Sullivan said. "Because his father never got the WWF belt. They always show that picture where he has the belt. That's something to think about, and I was against Cody beating Roman Reigns. I was very vocal about that because — I think I told you, Paul, a few weeks ago — that was right after Sami didn't beat Roman. I thought Sami's people would've turned on Cody because he'd just come in, he didn't get over."

Sullivan added, "He was Cody Rhodes and he got over, and it's because he had been there for years, left, made a huge name for himself, came back. I thought if he had won here, it would almost look like he was a corporate champion. I like that he didn't go over and it's going to be interesting to see where they go with WrestleMania 40 with Cody if The Rock comes in for Roman."

Rhodes returned to WWE in April 2022 in pursuit of the title that's alluded himself and his entire family over the years. After recovering from shoulder surgery, he returned in the 30-man Royal Rumble match and emerged victorious to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Ultimately, with help from Solo Sikoa, Reigns pinned Rhodes to retain in Hollywood. Fans have speculated that WWE could run Reigns vs. Rhodes II at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, but The Rock's recent return has already raised eyebrows.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Tuesday With The Taskmaster" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.